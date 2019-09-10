Woman, lover held for killing husband in Delhi

According to the police, Sonu (24) was living with his family in Outer-North Delhi's Samaypur Badli area. His wife allegedly had an extra marital affair with a man named Sagar following which the lover killed the deceased on September 9.

On Monday morning, when Sonu's brother reached the former's house, he found the deceased lying unconscious on the floor. On checking, he found strangulation marks on Sonu's neck following which he informed the police at around 7 a.m., said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North).

The police investigation revealed that the woman had an extra-marital affair with Sagar and that they had decided to flee. On September 9, Sonu, his wife and their one and a half year old daughter went to sleep at about 12 a.m. At around 2.30 a.m. Sagar entered their house from the roof and strangulated the deceased with a nylon rope, the police said. According to the police, a case has been registered, while the nylon rope used to commit the muder has been recovered.