Woman abducted and gang-raped in Hapur

Last Updated: Sun, Jan 19, 2020 19:48 hrs

Rajesh Singh, DSP, Hapur, speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A woman was allegedly abducted and 'gang-raped' here on Saturday.
According to DSP Hapur, Rajesh Singh, the woman got married on Friday.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said: "The woman got married on January 17 and went missing the following morning, following which her in-laws filed a missing case. She was found near a bank today morning, and was unable to say anything."


He said that the victim has been sent for medical examination.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

