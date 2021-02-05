Woman advocate smears ink on rationalist Kannada writer Bhagavan

She has not only dared him to initiate any action against her but she has posted on her Twitter as well, justifying her action and posted 34 second clip on her Twitter timeline too.

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) A woman lawyer and a politician, Meera Ragahvendra has smeared black ink on rationalist Kannada writer K. S. Bhagwan's face, besides heckling him in a city Magistrate Court premises.

In her Twitter bio, she claims that she is a politician, but does not mention the name of the party with which she is associated.

She asserts that Bhgawan succeeded in getting bail for a case related to hurting Hindu's feelings but 'I am content that I smeared ink on his face' Jai Sri Ram, she said in her tweet on Thursday.

In a clip, a woman (whose identity could not be independently verified by the IANS) is heard shouting against the writer, saying he should be 'ashamed' for his stand on religion. "You are a professor and so old, yet you continue to speak rubbish about our religion Hinduism and the Gods. Aren't you ashamed of yourself," she is heard yelling at Bhagwan.

Bhagwan is one of the harshest critics of Sanatana Dharma and its rituals and he has written books against Lord Rama. His books and views on Hindu religion have come under severe criticism from the right wing that accused him of giving views that are'aanti-Hinduism'.

Recently, Karnataka has dropped his book 'Rama Mandira Yeke Beda' (Why we do not need the Ram Temple)', opposing the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya from the public libraries run by the government.

A police team probing the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh said Bhagwan's name was also on a list of targets of the alleged killers. He has been provided security for the last few years due to the threat perception against him.

Raghavendra had pinned message on herr timeline on December 17, 2020 to announce that she had filed a case against him and he would soon be summoned by the court.

The DCP of central Anuchet said a case has been filed against the woman, Meera Raghavendra.

"When he got out of the car, she smeared him with the ink," a police officer said.

In his complaint, Bhagwan alleged threats to his life.

The police have registered a case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation and is investigating.

--IANS

nbh/pgh