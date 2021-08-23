Woman alleges gang-rape in Gurugram, 2 arrested

Based on the complaint, the Palam Vihar police station has registered a case. The police said that two accused involved in the crime have been arrested and hunts are on to nab the third criminal.

Gurugram, Aug 23 (IANS) A woman was gang-raped by an auto driver and his accomplices when she was on her way home in a sharing auto, the police said.

The victim, originally from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, told the police that she lives in the Palam Vihar area in Gurugram.

On Sunday, she had gone to Jharsa village to meet her friend and from there she reached the city bus stand late in the evening and got into the sharing auto to return home.

It is alleged that three people including the driver were sitting in the auto. A man got down on the way and when she reached near the village Dundahera, an accused called his friend. After this, the trio held her hostage and took her to a secluded place where they raped her in turn and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The woman informed the police about the incident and also provided the number of the vehicle to the police.

"Based on information, the police arrested two culprits identified as Vikram alias Mahendra Pratap, the auto driver and Manoj while the third accused Arif is still absconding," the police said.

A case of gang-rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Palam Vihar police station.

