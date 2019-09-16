Woman commits suicide on Yellow Line Metro

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Aisa Khan, a resident of Roshanara Garden, Shakti Nagar. According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call regarding the incident was received at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday at Azadpur police station.

"Acting on the call an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the GTB Nagar Metro station. The woman had died on the spot however she was immediately rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital," said the senior police official.

"During initial probe, it was revealed that she jumped off from platform No. 2 of the GTB Nagar Metro station in the morning. No suicide note was found at the spot. Police have found one mobile number in her purse. Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Further action will be decided after the enquiry," said the senior police official. "The train was going towards Samyapur Badli and services were briefly disrupted due to the incident," DMRC officials said.