Woman Congress leader alleges misbehaviour at training camp

UP Congress Mahila Morcha president, Preeti Tiwari, left the training camp in a huff, alleging indecency by the party office bearers.

Lucknow, July 5 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Congress state Mahila Morcha president has accused party leaders of indecent behaviour during the training camp being held at Mathura, which was addressed virtually by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Tiwari accused state vice president Yogesh Dixit and state secretary Yogesh Talan, of behaving in an indecent manner with her.

She alleged that the leaders held her by her shoulder and dragged her from the camp.

"When the party is dying, then these leaders are behaving in this manner. They stopped me from entering the camp by physically holding me by my shoulder. The people of the state team do not know how to behave with women," she told reporters.

Former CLP leader Pradeep Mathur, downplayed the incident and told IANS, "They did not recognize Preeti Tiwari and stopped her at the gate. When Congress workers saw this, they intervened and she was allowed to enter the venue. The issue was about her entry because only delegates were invited. The matter has been resolved."

The UP Congress, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has started the training of district and city presidents including block presidents in Mathura.

The training was given by the senior party team on Sunday and Congress leaders from Agra and Kanpur divisions participated in the camp.

Meanwhile, during her virtual address, Priyanka Gandhi asked the workers to strengthen the organization and serve the people during the pandemic.

--IANS

amita/skp/