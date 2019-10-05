Woman Constable should have avoided a few words, says CRPF after Khusboo's video on human rights goes viral

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After a controversy erupted over the speech of a woman Constable in a debate competition organised by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday said the female personnel -- Khushboo Chauhan -- should have avoided a few words while speaking in the debate.

"She is speaking against the motion in a debate competition organised by the NHRC. We in CRPF respect human rights unconditionally. She was asked to speak against the motion and has delivered a speech with brilliance but some portion should have been avoided. She has been suitably advised. We appreciate the respect and concern for CRPF," said M Dinakaran, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and CRPF spokesperson.

Speaking at the event, she said that those who support human rights did not support us when Pulwama incident happened and jawans were killed in Chhattisgarh, "but when anti-national slogans were raised in the JNU by an anti-national, then they stand with him."In the competition, she won a consolation prize as well. During her speech constable Chauhan also mentioned the controversial protest of 2016 in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru after which many former students faced sedition charges."This speech of one of our Mahila Constable is getting viral, some praising the speech and some condemning it. This speech was made in the NHRC CAPF debate competition 2019 which was organised by the ITBP under the aegis of the National Human Rights Commission in BPR&D on 27.09.2019m," added Dhinakaran."The topic was -- Terrorism and Militancy in the country can be tackled effectively while observing Human Rights. Two speakers from every organisation of CAPF were to speak, one for and one against. She represented the CRPF and spoke against. It is not understood how the video got leaked. The CRPF officially didn't release it. The speech was delivered in a debate competition and nothing to get offended please," said the CRPF spokesperson. (ANI)