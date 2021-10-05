Woman-daughter murdered in Jabalpur, bodies exhumed

Jabalpur (MP), Oct 5 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her daughter were exhumed from some bushes in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been asked to assist the police in the investigation of the case.

According to information, mother Babli Jharia, 40, and her daughter Nisha Jharia, 15, living in ward number 15 under Barela police station area of Jabalpur, were missing for the past few days. A case of missing person was registered and the police was searching for them.