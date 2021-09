Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): A woman died after a fire that broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Khar on Thursday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



Nutan Villa building had caught fire in the evening. To carry out fire fighting operations, at least eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers reached the spot.

In the operations, three people were rescued from the building. (ANI)