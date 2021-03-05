Woman dies by suicide in UP's Sambhal after registering rape case

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): A woman died by suicide in Grampura village of Bahjoi Police Station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, days after registering a rape case against a person.



According to police, the person who has been accused of rape has been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said on Thursday, "A woman died by suicide in Bahjoi Police Station limits. The woman had registered a rape case against a person on January 27. The accused of the rape case has been arrested. There was a love affair between the deceased woman and the accused."

Now, on the complaint received by the deceased's brother, a case has been filed, SP said adding that further actions are being taken. (ANI)

