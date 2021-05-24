Woman dies in Hyderabad blaze

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) A woman was killed and her husband was injured when a fire broke out at their house here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Vanasthalipuram on the city outskirts around 8 a.m.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the house of one Balakrishna at FCI Colony under Vanasthalipuram police station limits under Rachakonda police commissionerate.