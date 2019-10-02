Woman dies in road mishap in Delhi's Civil Lines area

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): One woman died in a road mishap in Delhi's Civil Lines area, said police.



According to the police, the accused, identified as Shrey Gupta, took a sharp turn in a "rash and negligent way" and hit two cars. Gupta's car had three other occupants, who fled the spot.



While one woman, identified as Rajeshwari Yadav, died on the spot, her two daughters and driver received minor injuries. The occupant of the other car escaped unhurt, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police. (ANI)



