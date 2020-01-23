Woman Economic Census personnel 'manhandled' in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A woman -- Naziran Bano -- who went to conduct the survey regarding Economic Census 2019-20 -- was allegedly manhandled by the people who thought that she was getting details under the newly enacted citizenship law.

"They snatched my phone and deleted mobile application containing data entry of about 1,000 households," said Bano.



A similar incident was reported from Darbhanga in Bihar where a youth, who went to conduct the survey, was allegedly beaten up by the people. (ANI)

