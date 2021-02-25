Woman falls from auto after scuffle with boyfriend, dies

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A 20-year-old woman died on Thursday after she fell from an aurorickshaw following a scuffle with her boyfriend at the NH 24 flyover here.

The woman, who has been identified as Paramjeet Kaur, was admitted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

During the course of initial enquiry, it was found that the deceased person and her boyfriend Hritik met at a park near the Ashram Chowk. According to the police, the two had an altercation when they were about to board an auto after another person named Siddharth, who also happened to be a boyfriend of Kaur, arrived at the spot.