  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Woman files police case in Mumbai against fellow poltical party worker over sexual assault

Woman files police case in Mumbai against fellow poltical party worker over sexual assault

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021, 13:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has registered a case against a male colleague at Borivali police station for allegedly molesting her.

According to Mumbai Police, the victim filed a case on Wednesday against the accused, identified as Prateek Salvi under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"The victim alleged that the accused is a BJP worker in Mumbai's Borivali West. On August 15, he called her to meet a corporator of the party in the BJP office. When she reached the office, he sexually assaulted her," police said.
The accused has been absconding since the victim registered a case against him, police said.
Further investigation is underway and a search is on for the absconding. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features