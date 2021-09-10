Woman found dead in Gurugram

The police said on Friday that the body was spotted by neighbours. The police were called and they subsequently took the body into their custody.

Gurugram, Sep 10 (IANS) The body of a young woman was found under mysterious circumstances in Bengali Market located in South City phase-1 in Gurugram during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The neighbours claimed that often there were quarrels between the woman and her husband which could have led to this incident.

"It was the second marriage of the woman. It could be possible that after smothering his wife to death, the husband fled from the spot," said a neighbour.

"Investigations into the matter have been initiated. A forensic team reached the spot and collected some evidence. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Whether it was a murder or suicide it will be clear after an autopsy," said a police officer.

