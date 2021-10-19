Woman gang-raped for a week in Patna, 5 held

She decided to go to Kolkata and reached Patna Junction to catch a train. The woman then went to a hotel where she asked the owner about the train bound to Kolkata.

According to police, the woman left her house following an argument with her husband on October 10.

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) A married woman was allegedly gang-raped for a week by five men in Patna, an official said here on Tuesday.

Gopal, the hotel owner, told his friend Amit about the woman and the duo took her to another person named Ajay who arranged for a room in Karbigahiya locality where he asked her to wait till the train arrived at night," said K.P. Sharma, an investigating officer of Jakkanpur police station.

"A few hours later, all three accused went to the room and assaulted her sexually. Two more auto drivers joined them in the crime," the officer said.

The victim was held captive in that room till the night of October 17. One of the accused used to stay outside the room round the clock to keep an eye on her.

As the victim failed to reach Kolkata, her husband filed a missing complaint in Jakkanpur police station. Her mobile was put on surveillance which found Patna junction as her last location. Accordingly, a search operation was launched. "Based on local intelligence, we reached the house where the victim was held captive," he said.

The woman was rescued and Golu, one of the accused, arrested. On the basis of information given by him, the other accused -- Gopal Kumar, Amit Kumar, Ajay Kumar and Arun were also arrested.

