Woman gang-raped in Delhi, one held

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 4th, 2021, 19:20:19hrs
New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman, who took an auto-rickshaw, was allegedly taken elsewhere and gang-raped by four men near the ITO area of the national capital, and one accused has been arrested, police said on Monday.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, stated that she boarded the vehicle from northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area for Kashmere Gate on Saturday.

However mid-way, she was taken to an isolated room where she was raped by the auto-rickshaw driver and three others and then dropped at the Kashmere Gate. Sources said that doctors have medically examined the victim.

Police, meanwhile, have arrested the auto-rickshaw driver who has confessed to his crime.

The police have registered an FIR against the 4 accused people including the auto-rickshaw driver at the IP Estate police station.

Searches are going on to nab the other three accused.

