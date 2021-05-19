Woman given permission to bury son in her field

The woman, Ujariya Devi, on Tuesday, submitted an application at Pipri police station of Kaushambhi district, seeking permission to bury the body of her son in her field.

Kaushambhi (UP), May 19 (IANS) A 65-year-old woman was given permission by the district administration to bury her son in her field, after a prolonged investigation.

She said that her son had died due to a prolonged illness in Gauspur Kataula Ka Mazra village.

A joint team of police, health department and administration reached the spot to ascertain the cause of death and find out if the deceased had any Covid-related symptoms.

After carrying out a detailed probe into the incident, the officials permitted the woman to bury her son's body in her own land, citing the tradition of the village.

Deputy SP (Chail), Shyamkant, said that Ujariya Devi had submitted an application at Pipri police station informing that her 32-year-old son, Ramraj, had died at home on Monday night, and that she wanted to bury his body in her own field.

The DSP added, "When the police received the information, they alerted senior police officials. Following this, officials of police, health department and administration reached the spot to investigate the matter. During investigation, officials found out that Ramraj was suffering from measles for the past one-and-a-half months, and did not have any Covid symptoms. After making sure that it is not a Covid death, the joint team granted permission to the woman to bury her son's body in her own land."

Earlier, senior police officials had made an attempt to convince the woman to carry out his son's funeral in a proper way, and told her that the state government has been sanctioning grants for cremation, but the old woman did not agree to the proposal.

--IANS

amita/skp/