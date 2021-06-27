Woman held for killing husband by castrating him

Muzaffarnagar (UP), June 27 (IANS) A 57-year-old cleric in Muzaffarnagar district died after he was castrated by his wife for planning to get married for the third time.

The accused was his second wife and she has been arrested.

The woman told investigators that she pounced upon him with a sharp-edged kitchen knife while he was asleep. She said that she castrated him and he bled to death.