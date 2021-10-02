Woman, her nephew injured in bear attack in J&K's Tangmarg

Srinagar, Oct 2 (IANS) A woman and her nephew were grievously injured on Saturday in a bear attack in J&K's Tangmarg area.
Police said 50-year old Zoona Begum and her 30-year old nephew, Javaid Ahmad were injured by a bear in Nilsar village of Tangmarg area while they were grazing their cattle in the nearby forest area.
"After the bear injured Zoona Begum, her nephew, Javaid tried to chase it away. The bear attacked Javaid as well leaving both of them in a grievous condition.
"They have been shifted to hospital for treatment", police said.
