Woman hides 2.41 kg gold in undergarment, held at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka), March 11 (IANS) The Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport on Thursday seized 2.41 kg gold, valued at around Rs 1.10 crore, from a woman passenger who had concealed the yellow metal in her undergarments.

According to a release, the accused has been identified as Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasaragod in Kerala. She was nabbed by the Customs officials after she arrived here from Dubai in an Air India flight.