Woman hurt in CRPF firing in J&K after driver jumps checkpost

The police said that a Maruti Wagon R car with the registration number JKO1J 8038 was signalled to stop by constable Nasrullah at the Awantipora chowk at about 3.40 p.m. on Friday, but the driver hit the constable and escaped.

Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) A woman was injured after a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party fired at a vehicle on Saturday after the vehicle hit a policeman and jumped the checkpost in J&K's Awantipora area.

"The vehicle was again signalled to stop at the Padgampora bridge, but it didn't stop. The CRPF personnel deployed at the checkpost then fired warning aerial shots, but the driver remained defiant.

"Thus, due to the suspicious act of driver, the vehicle was fired upon by the CRPF party, resulting in tyre burst and also in the ensuing incident, one lady, namely Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh, who was travelling in the said vehicle, sustained bullet injuries in her right arm," officers said.

They added that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Junaid Tarir, son of Tariq Ahmed Dar of Bedalpora, Handwara, has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

"The injured lady was taken to the sub-district hospital (SDH) in Awantipora by the police from where she was shifted to the Bone and Joint (B&J) Hospital in Srinagar for further treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable by the doctors," officials said, adding that the injured police constable is also stable and a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.

