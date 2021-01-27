  1. Sify.com
  4. Woman killed, 5 injured in Philippines' blast

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jan 27th, 2021, 17:45:04hrs
Manila, Jan 27 (IANS) A 53-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a bomb blast in southern Philippines' Cotabato province on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion took place at around 12:30 p.m. (local time) near a roadside waiting shed in Tulunan, a town in the province, police added.

According to the police, the blast engulfed a passenger bus heading to a bus station but nobody was injured. The attackers had used a home-made bomb in the attack, Xinhua reported.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The explosion rocked a day after a bomb blast in Maguindanao province of southern Philippines killing one person and leaving another injured.

--IANS

int/

