Woman killed in Bihar, police suspect rape

The police, who are suspecting rape, have managed to arrest an auto driver in connection with the case.

Patna, March 18 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was found murdered at Bagha in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday, an official said, adding that the accused poured acid on her face in a bid to hide her identity.

The woman was missing since March 14, ever since when she went to Bagha to write the police recruitment examination. She had informed her brother after the examination that she was returning home.

"My sister informed me about taking an auto and returning home to Kadmahwa village in Bettiah district. After some time, her mobile phone was switched off. She disappeared on the way to the village," said the victim's brother.

"On Thursday, the local police of Bagha informed us about a dead body found in the Pratappur area under the Semra police station. The accused poured acid on her face to hide her identity. We immediately reached there and identified her," he told mediapersons.

Following the incident, a large number of local residents blocked the Bagha sub-division road, demanding that the culprit should be tried in a fast-track court.

"We have arrested an accused named Raju Mian in connection with this murder. We also suspect that the victim could have been sexually assaulted by the accused. We are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm rape. The interrogation is currently underway to find if any other person was involved in the commission of the crime," said Kiran Kumar Jadhav, Superintendent of Police, Bagha.

--IANS

ajk/arm