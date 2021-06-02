Woman killed in running train in MP, accused absconding

According to the information received from the police, the 27-year-old woman Muskaan Hada was travelling in the sleeper coach of Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express, when she got into a dispute with a young man. The dispute escalated so much that the young man stabbed in the woman's throat with a knife.

Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a moving train, which was going from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Police is looking for the accused.

The incident happened on Tuesday night near Sehore railway station.

The stab wound was so deep that the woman died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Sehore Superintendent of Police Shishidra Chauhan told IANS on Wednesday that the woman was coming from Indore to Bhopal for some work. A few kilometres before the Sehore railway station, the woman had a dispute with the young man after which he attacked her with a knife.

Police said, the man who attacked her is known to the woman. The reason for the dispute could not be ascertained. The accused is absconding, police said.

