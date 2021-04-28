Woman kills boyfriend for talking to another woman on pbhone

The incident reportedly took place in Laharpur police circle on Monday evening when the accused Rajni, 35, caught her boyfriend Rajesh, 28, talking to some other woman on phone.

The woman was booked for murder and arrested by Sitapur police. She has confessed to her crime.

Sitapur (UP), April 28 (IANS) A woman slit her boyfriend's throat after she found him talking to another woman.

Station house officer (SHO), Laharpur, R.S. Dwiwedi, said, "Rajni got agitated and asked Rajesh who was the woman over the phone twice, but he refused to divulge the details and failed to convince her. In a fit of rage, Rajni picked up a knife and slashed his throat."

"Rajesh slumped to the ground and started bleeding profusely. Villagers rushed to the spot and took him to the local community health centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival," said the SHO.

The police official said that Rajni and Rajesh were in a relationship for the last three years. Rajesh worked at a shop and also brought expensive gifts for Rajni.

"A case was registered on the complaint of the family members of the deceased against Rajni on charges of murder. The bloodstained knife that was used in the crime has also been recovered and the fingerprints on it have been collected by the forensic team," added Dwiwedi.

Rajni was arrested on Tuesday.

--IANS

amita/skp/