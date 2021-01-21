Woman kills minor son, commits suicide in UP

Hamirpur (UP), Jan 21 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her five-year-old son by giving him milk laced with powdered glass to drink and then committed suicide by consuming the same at her parental house in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Soni Nishad along with her son Shani was living with her parents in Sahurapur village in Lalpura police area for the past six-seven months after differences with her in-laws.