Woman kills two-year-old daughter, attempts suicide in Andhra's Anantapur

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A woman killed her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district and attempted to die by suicide thereafter.



Meenakshi (29) slit her daughter Praneeta's hand at first, followed by her own, and then tried to hang herself on Friday, said Dharmavaram Urban Police Station Circle Inspector Karunakar.

"The woman has another daughter - Tanusri (6) - who was at her grandfather's place at the time of the incident," he said.

Meenakshi has two children with Srinivasulu (35), who works as a weaver. They are residents of the Kothapeta area in Dharmavaram.

According to the Inspector, the couple used to have arguments over financial problems and on Friday morning also, they had also quarrelled.

"Srinivasulu went out of the house for work on Friday morning. The elder daughter went to her grandfather's place. Meenakshi and Praneeta were alone at home. Meenakshi slit her daughter's hand at first, slit her own hand next, and then hung herself. At around 12.30 pm, some neighbours went to call her for some work and found the door closed for a long time. They broke the door, entered the house and found the baby dead while Meenakshi was still alive," Karunakar said.

The neighbours got Meenakshi admitted to Community Health Center (CHC), Dharmavaram, informed the police.

"Police reached the CHC by almost 1 pm. Based on the local doctor's advice, they shifted her to Anantapur Government General Hospital. Now Meenakshi's condition is stable and out of danger. Her husband Srinivasulu reached the hospital and is by her side at the hospital," said the police official.

A case has been registered against Meenakshi for the murder of her daughter under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC), and another case for attempting suicide under section 309 of the IPC. (ANI)

