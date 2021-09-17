Woman Maoist leader surrenders before Telangana DGP

She was a member of Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Divisional Committee of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist.

Jajjeri Samakka alias Sharada is the wife of former Telangana Maoist leader Haribhushan alias Yapa Narayana, who died of Covid-19 recently.

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) A top woman Maoist leader in Telangana on Friday surrendered before Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy.

The DGP said she surrendered due health problems, death of her husband, and also loss of faith in Maoist ideology.

During her 25-year-long underground life, she participated in five exchanges of fire with security forces and killed two persons. She was involved in 25 crimes and was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

The DGP said she realised that under the current circumstances, there are no grounds for the armed outfit to pursue the revolutionary movement in the light of digital revolution coupled with the welfare-oriented and people-friendly policies of the government.

Sharada said she feels that there is no reason to continue the guerilla warfare and mindless violence by the Maoists as people are getting enlightened and no more prepared to tolerate it.

She appealed to the Maoist cadres to give up arms and join the mainstream.

The DGP presented her a demand draft for Rs 5 lakh towards her rehabilitation and also presented Rs 5,000 for immediate expenses.

A native of Gangaram village of Mahabubabad district, she had joined the Maoist party in 1994. After marrying Haribushan in 1995, she worked as a Dalam member till 1998. She then worked in the North Telangana Special Zonal Committee (NTSZC) from 1999 to 2000 as first platoon member.

Sharada had surrendered before SP, Warangal in 2008 but in 2011 again joined the Maoists.

She revealed that during last six months, 20 cadres ran away from the party.

The DGP appealed to the Maoist cadres to join the mainstream and take part in the advancement of the nation through constructive participation and benefit from the rehabilitation process of Telangana which includes immediate relief with suitable amount and other support measures.

Mahender Reddy said there are 115 cadres in the Telangana Maoist State Committee but only 15 of them are from the state.

He claimed that Maoist Central Committee members Azad and Raji Reddy are ready to surrender but top leaders were not allowing them to do so.

He revealed that Maoist outfit is facing problems as several Maoists were infected by corona and with no access to healthcare facilities, they are facing hardships.

Currently Damodar is working as Maoist incharge in Telangana. The outfit is not getting fresh recruits.

The Maoist Central Committee has 25 members. While 11 are from Telangana, three belong to Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 11 comes from other states.

--IANS

ms/vd