Woman official burnt alive in office near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a woman official of Telangana's revenue department was burnt alive in her office allegedly by a man angry over the official not fixing errors in his land records.

The incident occurred in Abdullapurmet Tahsil Office in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday.

Tahsildar or Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Vijaya Reddy was in her chambers when a man walked in, poured petrol and set her ablaze.

The official died on the spot while two employees who tried to save the MRO were injured. The condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

The assailant identified as Suresh Mudiraju, too, suffered burns and ran out of the office. He is said to have got himself admitted in a hospital. Police said the incident occurred during lunch break when there were not many visitors in the office. Suresh was allegedly angry with officials for not fixing the errors in his land documents, despite a court order. The incident sent shock waves among government officials. The employees began protest, demanding security. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and senior officials rushed to the scene. Police believe that Suresh came to the office with a plan to kill the official. ms/prs