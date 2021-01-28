Woman, paramour found hanging in UP district

The police said the bodies of Aarti, 22, and her alleged paramour Shyam Lal, 25, have been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Kanpur, Jan 28 (IANS) The bodies of a married woman and her alleged paramour were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hasemau village in the Bhognipur police circle.

The police said Aarti, a resident of Asewa village, was married to one Chetan Singh of Mohammadpur village in Jalaun district while her alleged paramour Shyam Lal was a native of Kanpur Dehat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Aarti was in a relationship with Shyam Lal prior to her marriage and wanted to marry him but her family members got her married to Chetan Singh in June 2020.

Police were trying to ascertain the reasons that prompted the two to resort to extreme step.

Inspector Bhognipur, Dharmendra Singh said: "Aarti had gone missing from her parent's house on Tuesday evening. Similarly, Shyam, who had left his Gubar village home on Tuesday morning, also remained untraceable till late night. The two reached Hasemau village where they apparently hanged themselves to death from a mango tree using a single rope."

He said that no FIR had been registered so far as no complaint has been filed.

--IANS

amita/pgh