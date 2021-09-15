Woman, paramour get life term for killing mother-in-law

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 15 (IANS) A woman and her paramour have been awarded life term by a local court for murdering her mother-in-law.

Bhawna Singhal, 28, and her lover Mohit Bhitoda had murdered Radha Rani, 55, outside a colony in Muzaffarnagar in November 2017.

At that time, Bhawna was married to Ashish, son of Rani, but a divorce case was going on.