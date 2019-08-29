Woman passenger detected carrying 25,000 euros at Mumbai Airport

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 29, 2019 08:57 hrs

CISF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A woman passenger who is a Senegalese national was detected carrying 25,000 euros against which she fails to produce any valid document at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on August 27.
She was detected carrying the said amount in her groin area in a pre-embarkation security checkup by CISF women constable.
She is identified as Ms Rokhayatou Gueye who was supposed to fly to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight.


The matter is handed over to Customs officials for further action (ANI)

