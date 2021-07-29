Woman raped after boarding 'cab' in Gurugram

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused drove her to a secluded place where he allegedly committed the crime inside the car.

Gurugram, July 29 (IANS) A fashion brand employee was allegedly raped by a cab driver on her way back home after she boarded it thinking it was a share cab, the police said here on Thursday.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station in Gurugram.

The victim is a resident of Delhi who works with a fashion brand outlet on the MG Road here.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she was waiting for transport near Gate No. 2 of MG Road Metro Station at around 8.16 p.m. on Wednesday.

The accused was standing at the gate and calling for passengers to Delhi's Aaya Nagar, following which the woman approached him thinking it was a share cab.

"I asked the driver about the ride to Delhi and he agreed. He told me to sit on the front seat as he would take more passengers to Delhi. I had also informed my husband about the ride. Later during the ride, the accused started molesting me and snatched my mobile and purse.

"He then took the car to a secluded place and raped me inside the car. He later dropped me at the Delhi-Aaya Nagar border after returning my belongings and fled," said the victim in her complaint.

"On the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against an unknown person under the relevant sections of law," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

--IANS

str/arm