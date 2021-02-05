Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 5 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man on the pretext of marriage over a period of two years, the police said on Friday.

The victim, a native of Kerala, was currently residing at the Sohna Road area in Gurugram.

In her police complaint, she said that she had taken mutual divorce from her husband around 15 days ago and was working as Ayurvedic consultant in a Shop located at Galleria market in Gurugram. In September 2019, She came in contact with Dimple Bhardwaj, who was the owner of the shop.