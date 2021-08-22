Woman security official ties Rakhi, celebrates Rakshabandhan with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhawanipatna (Odisha) [India], August 22 (ANI): A woman security personnel tied Rakhi to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as a part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Sunday.



"I am from Haryana. I could not tie Rakhi to my brother but the minister gave me an opportunity to tie Rakhi to him. I feel really happy. Opportunities like this do not come often. Later as a gift, the minister also gave me some cash," said the official.

Raksha Bandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, sisters tie Rakhis on their brother's wrists and both of them exchange gifts.

Meanwhile, the railway minister is in Odisha, his home state as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, launched by the BJP in different parts of the country. (ANI)

