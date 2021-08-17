Woman, set afire for lodging molestation complaint, dies

The police said that the woman has been admitted to the Jhansi medical college in a critical condition.

Mahoba (UP), Aug 17 (IANS) The 30-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man booked by her in a molestation case lodged by the victim, died during treatment in a hospital on Tuesday.

The mother of the accused has been taken into custody and the matter is being probed.

The woman, in her statement to a magistrate on Sunday, said on Saturday that she had registered a case against her neighbour Vipin Yadav, 31, for beating and molesting her. The accused was later taken into custody.

Kulpahar Station House Officer (SHO) Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the parents of the man were allegedly angry over the registration of the case against their son.

The SHO said, "The girl, later in a statement to police, said that angry over the registration of the case, parents of the accused poured kerosene over her and set her afire."

Yadav and his mother were arrested and sent to jail on Monday. The SHO said that the father is absconding and search is on to nab him.

