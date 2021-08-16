Woman set on fire for lodging molestation complaint

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 16 (IANS) A 30-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by parents of a man, who had been booked in a molestation case lodged by the victim.

The woman has been admitted to the Jhansi medical college in a critical condition.

Kulpahar station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Pratap Singh said that the parents of the man were allegedly angry over the registration of the case against their son.