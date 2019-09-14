Woman shot at for intervening in couple's quarrel in Delhi

According to the police, the incident took place at around 10.05 p.m. on Friday night when Rachna tried to stop the quarrel between Javed and his wife in Narela's Sector B2.

"During initial investigation it was revealed that the accused Javed left his wife at her parents home but late in the evening he returned to take her back forcibly. But as she refused a fight broke out between the duo," said a senior police official.

"Soon after that, Rachna, a neighbour tried to intervene but the accused shot her and fled from the spot. Rachna is still undergoing treatment and she is out of danger," said the police official.

"Police have registered a case under relevant sections at Narela police station and police teams have been formed to nab the accused," said the police official. -- IANS<br>adv/sdr/bg