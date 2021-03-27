  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Woman shot at in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, condition critical

Woman shot at in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, condition critical

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Mar 27th, 2021, 05:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was shot at here in the Uttam Nagar area on Friday.
As per the Delhi Police, the woman's condition is critical and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further inquiry into the matter is underway.
In a similar incident on March 15, a 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified persons in the Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi.
The deceased was identified as a Nepal national who was cleaning her shop when two bike-borne assailants fired at her, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features