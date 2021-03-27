Woman shot at in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, condition critical

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was shot at here in the Uttam Nagar area on Friday.

As per the Delhi Police, the woman's condition is critical and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



Further inquiry into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident on March 15, a 45-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified persons in the Majnu ka Tila area in North Delhi.

The deceased was identified as a Nepal national who was cleaning her shop when two bike-borne assailants fired at her, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

