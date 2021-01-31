Woman stabbed to death for spurning advances by nephew

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 31 (IANS) A woman in Meerut was brutally killed by her nephew after she refused his sexual advances.

According to police reports, the woman's body was found in her house with several stab wounds and a slit throat, two days ago.

Police station in-charge, Rishipal Singh, said the police have arrested the woman's nephew, who is in his B.Com final year.