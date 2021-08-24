Woman strangulated to death by husband in Bihar

Manik Chand Paswan, the father of the deceased woman, said in a statement to the police: "My daughter Varsha Devi and her husband Dhanraj Paswan came to my home in Tiuri village under the Manpur police station to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Dhanraj Paswan, who was reportedly miffed with his wife as she was busy talking with her brother-in-law over phone.

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) A 25-year-old woman was strangulated to death by her husband in Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday.

"Varsha was interacting with her sister's husband over phone. This enraged Dhanraj who wanted to leave our house immediately. We requested him to stay for at least one day but he refused and threatened us of committing suicide if I didn't allow him to go home," Manik Chand Paswan said.

"As the situation was turning ugly, I allowed Dhanraj and Varsha to go to their home in Devdha village on Sunday afternoon," he said.

"We later received a phone call from her in-laws about Varsha leaving the house on Monday morning. When we checked with their neighbours, they revealed that the entire family has left the house. Subsequently, we informed the police and went to Deudha village," Manik Chand Paswan said.

"We found Versha lying dead on the floor with her four-month-old daughter weeping on the pram," he said.

The police have recovered body which has been sent for post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

