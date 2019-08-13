Woman visits Tihar posing as NGO worker, inquiry ordered

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman posing as a member of an NGO allegedly breached security system at Tihar jail and entered the premises on Tuesday.

An official from Tihar suspects that the woman managed to fool the jail security personnel for four days by producing the fake documents of an NGO.

"We are conducting an investigation into the case. The woman had come to meet an inmate named Hemant who is jailed in a murder case. She took proper permission from the jail authorities. We will also check if the Superintendent has neglected his duty," the official added while speaking to ANI.



Police are conducting an investigation in the matter and the prison officials who even if unknowingly allowed the woman to pull off the fraud will be thoroughly investigated. (ANI)

