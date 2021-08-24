Woman who set herself ablaze outside Supreme Court dies

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The woman who had allegedly set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court here last week succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, Delhi Police said.



The woman and a man had attempted to set themselves on August 16 in a bid to end their lives. The man had succumbed to his burn injuries on August 21.

The alleged immolation bids took place outside Gate Number D of the apex court and both were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burns.

According to Delhi Police, before the incident, the woman and the man had recorded a live video on Facebook.

An inquiry is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

