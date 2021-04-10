Woman's body found hanging in J&K's Anantnag district

Srinagar, April 10 (IANS) A woman was found hanging on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after which the family members of the woman torched the house of her in-laws.
Police sources said the body of a woman was found hanging in Mominabad area of Anantnag district.
"Her family (parents' side) allege that the woman was forced by her in-laws to take the extreme step.
"They also torched the house of her in-laws after news about the woman's alleged suicide reached her father's home.
"We have registered an FIR and investigation has been started to ascertain facts," police sources said.
When asked whether the in-laws could be booked if evidence proves that the woman had committed suicide under intense pressure from her in-laws, police said: "If it is proved that the woman committed suicide after physical or mental torture by her in-laws, they will be booked under abetment to suicide which is a serious offence".
--IANS
sq/pgh