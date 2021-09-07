Woman's half-naked, trampled body found on Coimbatore road

Peelemedu Police Station House Officer Muthumani and team reached Chinniyampalayam in Avinashi road after a passerby on Monday morning informed the police of a woman's body lying there.

Chennai, Sep 7 (IANS) Police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have set up two special teams to probe the death of a woman, whose body was found half-naked on the city road and rendered nearly unidentifiable after it was run over by several vehicles.

The body was taken to the Coimbatore Government Medical college and a post-mortem examination conducted. Police suspect this to be a case of murder but are tightlipped on the post-mortem report.

"We are studying the post-mortem report and there are not many leads as of now regarding the identity of the deceased woman. I can't also reveal much on the details of the body as it was beyond recognition as several vehicles had run over the body," Muthumani told IANS.

CCTV visuals from a commercial establishment at Peelamedu revealed that the half-naked body was thrown out of a SUV early on Monday. The body was beyond recognition as it was run over by several vehicles before the police could reach the spot and retrieve it.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and Coimbatore's Superintendent of Police constituted two special teams to probe the matter, as well as to ascertain the identity of the woman.

