Woman's nose cut off due to business rivalry

Kanpur (UP), July 27 (IANS) In a shocking incident, the nose of a woman was cut off with a sharp-edged weapon in the Kalyanpur police area of Kanpur.

The victim, identified as Rekha, has been admitted to a hospital.

The victim in her complaint, has alleged that one Vinod, a canteen operator of the hospital, first asked her to remove her tea kiosk from near the hospital and then got into a heated argument with her.