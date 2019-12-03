Women, daughters not safe under BJP rule: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Taking cognisance of rape and sexual abuse cases in the state, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that 'women and daughters are not safe under BJP rule'.

Citing several cases of crime against women in the state, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: "In Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women is getting worse day by day. Everyday, there are incidents of rape. The alleged campaigners of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have failed to check "inhuman incidents" even after being in power. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty"

He said the policies of the ruling party are also guilty of crimes against women."Today every daughter is feeling insecure in the state. The 1090 scheme was launched to prevent incidents of molestation against women but the BJP government has relaxed this system. Dial 100 number was provided to control crime rates in the state but the current government made it ineffective by changing it to 112," Yadav said.He also pointed that every incident starting from the suspicious death of a student in Mainpuri Navodaya Vidayala to rape of a minor under Malipur Police Station limits is "heart-wrenching"."The situation today is such that women and girls feel unsafe whenever they go out of their homes. The fear of insecurity follows them everywhere," he said adding that for any civilized society, this situation is "extremely condemnable".On December 1, Members of the SP student wing had staged a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar statue here against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.Several students lit candles and demanded justice for the victim.The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.The police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. The accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)