Women are born leaders, says Odisha Chief Minister on International Women's Day

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], March 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in his address to members of the Biju Mahila Janta Dal at party headquarters on International Women's Day that women are born leaders.



He said, "In 90s Biju Patnaik took a historic step for the rights of women. We took his initiative further and provided 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and urban local bodies. Empowerment of women has been the focus of the Biju Janta Dal. We continue to work to make the dreams of women come true."

"Women are born leaders. They are able to take responsibility of the country and society along with that of the home and children. Every mother has a spark of leadership. We have to create opportunities for the development of their talent. Its power must be used for the development of the country."

Patnaik said, "Biju Janta Dal is demanding 33 percent reservation for women in assembly and parliament, and for this we are raising awareness. In recent general election we gave tickets to women on 33 percent seats." (ANI)

